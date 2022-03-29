A Cullman woman has died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.
According to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Mary A. Waters, 58, was seriously injured when the 1984 Ford F-150, in which she was a passenger, was struck by a 2010 Honda Civic. Waters, who was not using a seat belt, was ejected and transported to Decatur General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the Ford, Brian K. Waters, 62, also of Cullman, was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
The crash occurred at approximately 9:35 a.m. on Interstate 65 near the 334 mile marker in Priceville. Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.