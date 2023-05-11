On Tuesday, a Cullman woman died after sustaining injuries from being hit by a car.
According to Cullman Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigator, Sgt Joey Duncan, at approximately 7:07 p.m., Patricia Ross, 91, was critically injured in the Publix parking lot, located at the Cullman Shopping Center, when she was struck by a vehicle driven by a 77-year-old Vinemont woman. Ross was transported by Cullman EMS to UAB Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.
No further information is available as CPD continues to investigate.