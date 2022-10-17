Cullman Walmart raises more than $33K for Children’s of Alabama

Walmart and Sam’s Clubs locations in Alabama concluded their annual campaign for Children’s of Alabama, a member of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH), raising more than $775,000 for the state’s only freestanding pediatric medical center.
Walmart store #670 in Cullman was one of the top fundraisers in Alabama, donating $33,084.77 to Children’s. Customers and club members were able to donate at the register, through Walmart.com and the Walmart app. The store is located at 626 Olive Street Southwest in Cullman.
“Mr. Sam said it best when Walmart and CMNH first started. Our associates will amaze you. Well, that’s what the awesome associates at the south Cullman Walmart do every day,” said David Roberts, store manager. “Their heart and passion for this great city and surrounding communities show up when they go above and beyond for the kids at the Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.”
Donations benefit the annual fund, which supports the greatest needs of the hospital, including charitable care, family-support services, state-of-the-art equipment and technology and research and clinical trials.
As they have for the last 35 years, Walmart and Sam’s Clubs’ customers, members and associates continue to impact their local community every day. This year, the Birmingham Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals market was #4 in the nation for fundraising for the Walmart/Sam’s Club 2022 campaign. Since 1987, Walmart and Sam’s Clubs locations have raised more than $1 billion for CMNH hospitals across North America. Customers can still donate online at www.HelpKidsLiveHealthy.org.