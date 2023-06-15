Cullman County will soon have a new way to honor its long list of distinguished local veterans; one that organizers hope will garner the community’s support as it becomes an annual tradition.
Beginning this fall, five area veterans will be inducted into the inaugural class of the newly-established Cullman Veterans Hall of Fame (CVHOF), a locally-founded nonprofit overseen by a board of directors and bootstrapped by local retired Army Col. Don Fallin — himself an active member of Cullman’s VFW Post 2214.
“Last year, I attended the Cullman County Sports Hall of Fame banquet, and really enjoyed and appreciated the way it recognized athletes from our area,” explains Fallin. “I got to thinking, and then I got to asking: Could there be any interest for something like that here, but for veterans?
“Turns out, there was a ton of interest, so I started putting together a plan, with the first step being to establish a charter. We looked at the national [US Veterans] Hall of Fame and different state ones, and kind of took pieces of those to craft our own.”
This year’s inaugural ceremony for the Cullman Veterans Hall of Fame will be held Oct. 27, with inductees selected by the CVHOF board from community-submitted nominees of service members both living and deceased. Opening the local hall of fame to posthumous inductions was important, says Fallin — as is another bit of criteria that allows for the solicitation of veteran nominees who’ve never seen combat.
“We know off the top of our heads that we have enough great veterans who’ve gone overseas and served our county that we can field nominations easily for next five years with no problems at all,” Fallin explains. “But there are veterans who have passed on, and also living veterans with more recent service that does not involve deployment. Not everyone has had the opportunity to deploy to a combat zone, and yet have been exemplary in the way they live their lives here at home. That’s why one of our nomination pathways lies in service to the community, with the other, of course, being in honorable [military] service.”
The organization’s mission statement frames the same idea in official terms.
The hall of fame’s goal, it reads, is “to recognize and pay tribute to our Veterans who honorably served our country, displayed great character, and continued a lifetime of service to our county, our state, and its citizens. The Cullman Veterans Hall of Fame is not just a military hall of fame; but also seeks to recognize Veterans for their contributions to our community after their service. Furthermore, we aim to educate our local county citizens on the historical service and sacrifice of this county’s veterans as well as their service to make our community stronger.”
Chartered under the guidance of VFW Post 2214, the American Legion (Post 4), and the Disabled American Veterans (Post 101) on behalf of both the Cullman County Commission as well as all county municipalities, the hall of fame’s board is made up entirely of Cullman County residents.
In its initial embodiment, the board’s membership includes Fallin alongside retired Air Force veteran Clarence Benefield, retired Army Command Sgt. Major Garry Marchman, retired Air National Guard Master Sgt. Keith Johnson, Army veteran, VFW Post 2214 Commander Brian Monk, and Cullman Savings Bank CEO John Riley as a civilian liaison.
Timing is key in soliciting and then reviewing community-submitted hall of fame nominations, and Fallin hopes announcing the new organization in June will allow ample time for the board to prepare its first batch of inductees ahead of October’s ceremony.
“We’re visiting with all of our local civic organizations — Rotary, the Elks, Kiwanis, the Lions Club and so on — just to try to get the word out early,” he says.
“The key date that people should be aware of is August 25, which is when we hope to have all of the nomination packets in. That’ll give everyone the chance to review them and narrow our initial group down to five. and remember: It can be either a living service member or a posthumous nomination, and the nominee does not have to have been deployed in combat if their conduct here at home qualifies them through their service to the community.”
The first induction ceremony will be held Friday, Oct. 27 at Cullman Savings Bank, formally honoring each new hall of fame member with the presentation of a commemorative medallion. In addition, a plaque for the nominee will be placed inside the Cullman County Courthouse throughout the ensuing year, until the following hall of fame class has been named. An enduring plaque featuring the names of all past and current inductees also will be displayed at the courthouse.
Nomination packets can be found and downloaded from the following sites on the VFW and American Legion Facebook /Organization pages:
https://www.facebook.com/cullmanVFWPost/
https://www.facebook.com/ groups/1562995210691095/
Packets also can be obtained in person at Cullman’s VFW Post 2214 (112 Veterans Drive SW, Cullman, AL 35055) and at the American Legion Post 4 (181 Reid Road, Cullman, AL 35057); call the American Legion post ahead of time at 256-339-0765 to ensure that someone will be present.