A tornado watch for much of North Alabama, including Cullman County has been issued until 10 p.m. tonight.
According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch means, "Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area." The NWS recommends people, "Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching."
Counties included in the watch are: Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Jackson, Jefferson, Limestone, Madison, Marshal, Morgan, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, and Talladega.
