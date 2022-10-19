A second straight night of below-freezing weather Tuesday prompted another freeze warning from the National Weather Service, with Cullman County in the grip of an early autumn cold snap that could see one more night of weather advisories tonight before slightly warmer air settles in.
The Huntsville office of the National Weather Service anticipates temperatures will plunge once again to 30 degrees or lower this evening, likely repeating a three-night cycle of Freeze Warnings for all of the service’s coverage area. As it did on Monday, NWS placed Cullman County and the rest of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee under a Freeze Warning spanning the overnight hours between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Tuesday.
“Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the service cautions “Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
“To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those [who] have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”
The arctic blast is expected to give way to warmer air in time for the weekend. Highs on Friday and Saturday are forecast to return to a more seasonal range in the lower-to-mid 70s, with overnight lows in the 40s. No winter precipitation or rainfall is forecast for the remained of the local current cold spell.
Follow the Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (@CullmanCountyEMA) on Facebook for up-to-the-moment information on incoming weather advisories and alerts.