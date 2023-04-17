Winners of this year’s Fourth Congressional District Art Competition were announced Monday morning at the Evelyn Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts at Wallace State Community College. This year, all eight category winners received scholarships to Wallace State. The Best of Show winner will receive a full, two-year scholarship. The other seven category winners will receive partial scholarships.
Alliana Chenault, of Lawrence County High School, won Best in Show. She and a parent will receive a trip to Washington, D.C. for a ceremony in June, and her winning piece will be displayed in the United State Capitol Complex for the next year.
Cullman High School’s Elianna Hollis won 1st Place in the drawing category. In the photography category, Cullman High School’s Betzy Silva took 3rd Place, and Delanie Stracener won 2nd Place.
“I am always amazed at the talent of our students in the 4th District,” said Congressman Robert Aderholt. “We had 147 entries this year and every single one of them is better than anything I could attempt to do. We also had 25 schools participate, which is a record.
“I am so thankful to Wallace State President Dr. Vicki Karolewics for offering our winners scholarships this year. These scholarships can be used in any field of study at Wallace and can even be used for online classes. These scholarships will no doubt change lives for the better.”
Winners are:
PAINTINGS
3rd Place: Erin Collins, Arab High School
2nd Place: Aidan Middaugh, Northside High School
1st Place: Lona Perkins, Guntersville High School
DRAWINGS
3rd Place: Carley Zmolek, Boaz High School
2nd Place: Lauren Bernard, Deshler High School
1st Place: Elianna Hollis, Cullman High School
COLLAGES
3rd Place: Anna Wade, Covenant Christian School
2nd Place: Ella Smith, Guntersville High School
1st Place: Caroline Gray, Kate Duncan Smith DAR School
PRINTS
3rd Place: Abigail Naugher, Kate Duncan Smith DAR School
2nd Place: Michael Atkins, Haleyville High School
1st Place: Nicholas Church, Haleyville High School
MIXED MEDIA
3rd Place: Anna Beth Jeffreys, Sulligent High School
2nd Place: Ella Quarles, Guntersville High School
1st Place: Breanna Black, Kate Duncan Smith DAR School
COMPUTER GRAPHICS
3rd Place: Angelina Wadsworth, Kate Duncan Smith DAR School
2nd Place: Halia Salazar, Haleyville High School
1st Place: River Liverett, Haleyville High School
PHOTOGRAPHY
3rd Place: Betzy Silva, Cullman High School
2nd Place: Delanie Stracener, Cullman High School
1st Place: Anna Jackson, Kate Duncan Smith DAR School