Cullman County students Jack Haynes, Ben Conway and Andrew Latham attend the Alfa Youth Leadership Conference Nov. 14-15 at the Alabama 4-H Center in Columbiana. The conference for 9th and 10th grade students teaches them how to advocate for agriculture, identify their potential and step into leadership roles. Sponsors are the Alabama Farmers Federation, Cullman County Farmers Federation and Alabama Ag Credit. Haynes and Latham attend Fairview High School and Conway attends Cullman High School. From left, are Alabama Farmers Federation’s Matthew Durdin, Haynes, Conway and Latham.