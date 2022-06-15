Katie Mason of Cullman will join high school students from across the nation this summer to take part in a unique academic and career-oriented development experience, National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine, Emory University, Atlanta, Ga.
Mason was nominated for the National Youth Leadership Forum: Medicine. She has been involved in band for 6 years, has taken two different health science classes (including an internship class), is in Leo Club, HOSA and National Honor Society in hopes of broadening her horizons in the medical field.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Katie Mason to meet, work, and collaborate with other high-aspiring students from across the country and the globe,” said Amanda Freitag Thomas, SVP for Envision. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF: Medicine, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel at college and in the workplace. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success.”
NYLF: Medicine is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (www.envisionexperience.com) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.