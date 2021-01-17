A Cullman man is a person of interest in a Sarcoxie, Missouri murder investigation.
Missouri and Alabama authorities are looking for Justin Chase Stevens, 34, in connection with the murder of Becci Sanders, 46.
Jasper County, Mo. authorities say Stevens may be driving Sanders' stolen 2015 gray Subaru Legacy with the Missouri license plate VB1Y0E.
According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, investigators believe Stevens arrived in the Sarcoxie area on January 1, 2021 and he and his sister crashed their car around the I-44 mile marker 33.
Officials say they were given a ride to a gas station, where Stevens reportedly ran into the woods.
The sheriff’s office says Stevens should be considered armed and dangerous. An active warrant for felony theft has been issued for Stevens.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at 417-359-9100.
This Missouri Highway Patrol, Sarcoxie Police Department and various out-of-state agencies are involved with the investigation.
