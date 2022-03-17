Don’t miss out on your chance to buy a Cullman Senior Center cookbook.
The cookbooks cost $15 and can be picked from a Cullman Senior center officer: Betty Flack, Linda Smith, or Kay Plunkett.
All proceeds from the sale of the cookbooks go back into the Cullman Senior Center activity fun.
The cookbooks are a collaboration of recipes from seniors’ friends, family or loved ones. The product has been a work in progress for a couple of years now with ads from businesses all over the county.
If you would like to buy one, or need more information, please call Kristie Calvert at 256-734-0145.
