It’s official: After months of preparation and planning that involved local enthusiasts (and, in some cases, their parents), the City of Cullman has committed to adding a municipal skatepark to its growing list of parks and recreation amenities.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Cullman City Council signed off on constructing a place where skateboarders can grind, shred, kickflip, and ollie to their hearts’ content, adopting a resolution to contract with Los Angeles-based skatepark design firm Spohn Ranch, Inc. to help plan the new facility.
Mayor Woody Jacobs, who’s been the city’s liaison with local skaters hoping to see the project finally get air, said the park’s design will be influenced by feedback city officials receive as the process gets underway in the weeks to come.
“I know that a lot of people have been hearing about it for a long time, but I can tell you it’s official now: Cullman’s gonna build a skatepark,” he said. “It’s still early, and we are going to want to hear from people on features they’d like for it to have, but I can promise you that it’s gonna be a big thing. One reason we hadn’t announced anything until now is, we didn’t know exactly where we were going to put it.”
The skatepark will be situated on vacant city-owned land just north of Depot Park, fitting between Depot Park and the city’s police headquarters along Second Avenue. Jacobs joined with local skater David Whitesell, a West Point student, and his father Rob in presenting to the council a draft plan for a similar park — just to give everyone an idea of what city leaders are aiming for. But, he added, the plan shown at Monday’s meeting is only an example: Cullman’s park will be a bespoke design that reflects what local skaters want.
“Community input is gonna be big on this park,” he said. “We want the skaters to be a part of this project. We don’t have it ‘designed,’ per se, yet. It’s going to be open to discussion. We’ve also been working with Jacqueline Keller at Riderz skate shop on First Avenue to get their input. If you have ideas, we want you to be involved.”
The city also is planning to fund the park by matching locally-generated contributions toward its cost. Additional information on about how skaters in the community can share their ideas, as well as specifics on the park’s design, will be announced at a later date. When finished, the park will serve to extend the overall footprint of Depot Park, fulfilling the parks department’s long-range plans for city-owned property along First and Second Avenues.
