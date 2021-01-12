Miss Cullman Alexandria Flanigan, competing in her first-ever pageant, took home the crown of Miss Alabama USA Sunday night.
Flanigan, who was born in Birmingham but grew up in Cullman County, is a pre-law student at the University of Alabama-Huntsville.
She also serves as an ambassador for Filter of Hope, an organization that helps provide clean drinking water to people in poverty.
In an Instagram post after the pageant, Flanigan said it was the first time she’d ever competed in a pageant. She will compete in the Miss USA pageant later this year.
Contestants are judged based on how they perform in the interview, swimsuit and evening gown portions of the pageant.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s pageant was streamed online from the Auburn Hotel Grand Ballroom. The 26 contestants competed in the preliminary competition on Saturday, with the final competition taking place Sunday night.
See more photos at oanow.com.
