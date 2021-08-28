In response to customer demand for online tag registration, car owners now have an easy option for registering newly purchased vehicles through the Cullman Revenue Commissioner’s office. Launching August 26, the TagIT Registrations online tool allows each customer to upload a bill of sale, title application, driver’s license, and proof of insurance directly into the Cullman County Revenue system vs. visiting a revenue commissioner’s office to complete the transaction.
Customers may visit the Revenue Commissioner’s website at cullmanrevenuecommissioner.com. A QR code is in the works for customers who want to use a smartphone.
The easy-to-navigate tool walks each customer through the required steps to payment. Once processed, all tags, registration receipts, and decals are mailed directly to each customer.
Certain rules do apply, so points to remember include the following:
- Online registrations are for vehicles purchased from Alabama car dealers only.
- Registrations must be completed within 20 days of purchase per Alabama law.
- Each registrant must create an account to initiate a vehicle registration.
- Valid contact and address information is required.
- Registrants must be able to upload a bill of sale, title application, driver’s license, and proof of insurance.
- The tool may be used to purchase a new tag or to transfer an existing tag.
- The tool is accessible via smart phone or computer.
- All tags, registration receipts, and decals are mailed upon completion of the transaction by Cullman Revenue Commissioner staff members in Cullman County’s Courthouse.
For questions or comments, e-mail the Cullman Revenue Commissioner at revenue@co.cullman.al.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.