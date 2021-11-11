Cullman stores are ready for the holiday shopping season to kick off this weekend with the Cullman area Christmas Open House taking place Friday through Sunday at various stores and restaurants.
According to the Alabama Retail Association, retailers could see another record year in holiday sales.
“Alabamians spent 11.6% more during November and December 2020 than they did during the same period in 2019, which was the highest holiday growth rate on record for our state,” according to the association. “As much as an 11% growth in 2021 holiday sales in Alabama over the traditional holiday spending months of 2020 could clearly happen. In early predictions, national economists estimated holiday sales would grow about 7% this year. The National Retail Federation forecasts holiday sales during November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020.”
The 31st Annual Christmas Open House offers the opportunity for shoppers to enjoy some holiday fun while getting gifts for loved ones. Events include pictures with Santa, horse and carriage rides, Christmas activities and the opportunity to play in the snow.
While the Warehouse District and Festhalle Farmers Market will be central locations for the event, shoppers can find deals all over Cullman during the three-day event.
On Friday, families can get Christmas pictures and pictures with Santa in the Warehouse District and Festhalle from 3-5 p.m. Saturday’s line up of events begins at 10 a.m. with pictures, horse and carriage rides and playing in the snow. There will also be Christmas activities at Desperation Church’s new campus from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and balloon art in the Warehouse District from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. On Sunday, the fun continues from 1-5 p.m. with photos, snow and horse and carriage rides.
And while having fun, shopper can also make an impact on locally-owned stores by supporting their efforts.
According to the Alabama Retail Association, Alabama consumers, like the rest of the nation, will shop more in store this year than last, and they are expected to spend more on travel and entertainment this holiday season than last year.
Alabama Retail is advocating that shoppers #KeepTheCheerHere by buying from retailers based or operating in Alabama as part of its Shop Alabama for the Holidays campaign.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.