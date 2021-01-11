The City of Cullman approved a resolution Monday that adopted a traffic calming policy and process for residents to go through when they want to request a stop sign, traffic light or other traffic control measure somewhere in the city.
According to the resolution, the city’s website will offer a fillable PDF document that can be completed by the resident making the request and then submitted via mail or email to the City of Cullman Engineering Department.
The request will then be evaluated by the Engineering Department along with Emergency Response Services in order to determine if a traffic calming measure is warranted, the type of measure to be utilized, and how the measure will be implemented.
City Engineer Erica York said residents who have concerns about speeders or other traffic problems can fill out the form to request stop signs, speed bumps, traffic lights or other traffic control options, and the form explains some of the requirements for getting those options installed.
“This is a formal policy and a procedure for them to submit that request, and within that request and petition, it also lays out some of the warrants that are going to have to be proven in order to qualify for some of these traffic calming measures,” she said. “Hopefully, this will be a more streamlined procedure for our citizens to get a request in to the city to initiate some of these traffic studies.”
Council President Jenny Folsom said the city has needed the traffic calming policy for quite a while, and it will provide a better process for residents to make those kinds of requests rather than just calling city hall like they have in the past.
“It’ll put a planned process in effect, rather than somebody just calling the mayor’s office and saying ‘We need a four-way stop on my street,’” she said.
In other business, the council:
- Set a public hearing on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. for Ordinance No. 2021-19 to rezone property on Beech Ave SW from M-2 Manufacturing to B-2 Business.
- Set a public hearing on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. for Ordinance No. 2021-20 to amend the zoning ordinance for the City of Cullman, Alabama.
- Set a public hearing on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. for Ordinance No. 2021-21 to rezone property on Bolte Road from R-1 Residential to Planned Unit Development (PR-1).
- Passed Resolution No. 2021-51 to authorize an agreement with ALDOT for cooperative maintenance for Highway 157 Access Drive.
- Passed Resolution No. 2021-52 to amend the City of Cullman position control detail.
- Passed Resolution No. 2021-53 to enter into contract with St. John & Associates for Streetscape Improvements on Second Avenue NE from Arnold Street NE to Oak Drive NE
- Passed Resolution No. 2021-54 to adopt a traffic calming policy.
- Held the first reading of Ordinance No. 2021-12 to annex 1789 County Road 1339 into the city limits as R-1.
- Held the first reading of Ordinance No. 2021-13 to annex property off Bolte Road into the city limits as R-1.
- Held the first reading of Ordinance No. 2021-14 to annex property on County Road 700 into the city limits as Planned Unit Development PR-1.
- Held the first reading of Ordinance No. 2021-15 to annex 535 County Road 1317 into the city limits as R-1.
- Adopted Ordinance No. 2021-16 to amend the Wastewater Ordinance.
- Held the first reading of Ordinance No. 2021-17 to reestablish water connection, reconnection and other services fees.
- Held the first reading of Ordinance No. 2021-18 to reestablish wastewater connection, reconnection and other services fees.
