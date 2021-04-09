Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Friday that they will continue to require anyone entering the medical center to wear a mask.
This announcement comes after Governor Ivey announced that the Alabama Statewide Mask Mandate Order will expire on Friday at 5 pm.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Cullman Regional will continue to require visitors, patients and staff in the facility to wear a mask in accordance with current CDC recommendations for healthcare facilities,” Cullman Regional Chief Medical Officer William Smith, MD said in a press release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to recommend that healthcare facilities continue to follow routine infection prevention and control practices including:
- Limiting gathering in waiting rooms and keeping patients at least 6 feet apart
- Implementing universal source control measures including masks
- Requiring handwashing or hand sanitizing prior to entering the facility and prior to entering or exiting patient rooms
- Symptom screening prior to entering the facility
- Limiting points of entry for facilities
- Continued isolation of infected patients
- Limiting the number of visitors
As of Friday, Cullman County has seen 100 positive COVID-19 cases over the past 14 days. However, Cullman Regional currently has 9 positive COVID-19 patients in the facility including 4 in critical care and 3 on ventilators.
“Although the community spread seems much lower than in previous months, Cullman Regional’s ICU is currently at 136% capacity and we’ve had to create additional overflow areas in order to accommodate all of our critically-ill patients,” Dr. Smith said. “We must remain cautious in order to protect our patients and staff.”
Current Cullman Regional Visitation includes:
- No more than two visitors at a time per room.
- All visitors must wear a mask.
- No visitors under the age of 16, even when an adult is with them. With exceptions for extraordinary circumstances which will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
- Visitors will be required to sanitize hands when entering the hospital and when entering and exiting any patient rooms.
- Anyone who has a fever, cough, body aches or sore throat will not be allowed to enter the facility unless they are seeking treatment.
