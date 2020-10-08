Cullman Regional Trunk or Treat canceled

Cullman Regional announced the 2020 Trunk or Treat event, its largest annual event, has been canceled for this year.
The decision was made by the Cullman Regional Administration due to a variety of factors concerning COVID-19, including not having the ability to effectively social distance attendees during this year’s event.
“We love being able to host Trunk or Treat for our community but we feel it is in everyone’s best interest that we cancel this year,” Cullman Regional’s Vice President of Marketing, Lindsey Dossey said. “We anxiously await the return of our 2021 Trunk or Treat event with all of the wonderful people in our community.”
Cullman Regional thanks the community for all of the support they have shown over the last few months amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. For more information about services provided by Cullman Regional, visit online at CullmanRegional.com.
