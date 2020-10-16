Cullman Regional to host Hartselle Health Center groundbreaking ceremony

Cullman Regional announced that the Ground Breaking Ceremony for the new Cullman Regional Hartselle Health Center will be held on Tuesday, October 20 at 2pm.
The event will feature an overview of the project from Cullman Regional representatives as well as comments from state and local leaders on the benefits of the new outpatient facility to Hartselle and the surrounding area.
“We are excited to officially break ground on the new Cullman Regional Hartselle Health Center as we continue to improve health care access to the community members we serve,” Cullman Regional CEO James Clements said.
The ceremony will begin at 2 pm and will conclude with the official Ground Breaking Ceremony. Cullman Regional will have representatives at the location following the event and invite community members to stop by to learn more about the project.
“We will be here all afternoon to answer questions and provide information to any community members who wish to learn more about this new facility,” Lindsey Dossey, Cullman Regional Vice President of Marketing, said.
For more information on the new outpatient facility, visit online at HartselleHealthCenter.com.
