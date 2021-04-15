As demand for COVID-19 vaccines is starting to decrease, Cullman Regional is relocating its vaccine clinic to the Cullman Regional Urgent Care Center.
As of April 14, all first dose vaccinations will be given at the Urgent Care Center located at 1958 AL-Hwy 157, Cullman, AL 35058.
Second doses will continue to be administered in Cullman Regional’s Colonel Cullmann Room through May 3 for those who received their first dose prior to April 14.
“Moving the vaccination clinics to the Urgent Care Center will offer more flexibility in scheduling for community members,” said Lindsey Dossey, VP of Marketing. “Appointments will now be offered after hours and on weekends.”
Cullman Regional recently launched an online scheduling tool to allow community members to self-schedule themselves for the COVID-19 vaccine. Patients can access the online form at CullmanVaccine.com. Patients must have an appointment to receive a vaccine. Information about additional vaccination locations is available on the ADPH website at www.alabamapublichealth.gov/covid19vaccine.
Vaccine eligibility was recently expanded to all people ages 16 and above. As of Monday, Cullman Regional has administered more than 28,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine since its clinic first opened on Dec. 14.
Stay Up-to-Date on all of the information regarding COVID-19 by following Cullman Regional on Social Media: Facebook, Instagram & Twitter or visit CullmanRegional.com/covid19.
