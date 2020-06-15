Cullman Regional is offering free arterial disease screenings on Friday, June 19 at Cullman Regional Medical Group — Surgical Arts, 1930 Alabama Highway 157, Cullman, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Screenings include the following at no charge:
Carotid Artery Disease screening — uses ultrasound to identify the presence of plaque in the carotid arteries. When a carotid artery becomes clogged with plaque, it affects blood flow and can potentially lead to a stroke.
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) screening — uses ultrasound to check for abnormalities of the abdominal aorta. Most AAAs are caused by plaque buildup but can also be caused by injury or infection.
Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD) test — PAD is a problem that causes poor blood flow to the arms, legs or feet. An ABI test is performed to check for overall circulation in the limbs and determine risk for PAD.
An appointment is required for the screening. Call 256-734-7850 to schedule an appointment. For more information about services provided at Cullman Regional, visit cullmanregional.com.
