The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has officially kicked off Flu Prevention Season in the United States. Every season, flu sickens millions of Americans, hospitalizes hundreds of thousands and kills tens of thousands. CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. Getting a flu vaccine during 2020-2021 will be more important than ever.
Flu vaccines will not prevent COVID-19, but they will reduce the burden of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths on the health care system and conserve scarce medical resources for the care of people with COVID-19.
This year, Cullman Regional is offering multiple opportunities for community members to take advantage of the flu vaccine:
- Cullman Regional Pharmacy — located in the Cullman Regional Urgent Care Center
Available Monday – Friday, 7:30 am – 7:30 pm
Shots are available for anyone over the age of 8 years old
- Cullman Regional Family Care South Location — 1705 Main Avenue SW, Suite B, Cullman
Walk-Ins welcome Monday – Thursday, 8:30 am – 4:30pm
- Cullman Regional Medical Group North Location — 1948 AL Highway 157, POB 1, Suite 450
Walk-Ins welcome Monday – Thursday, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm & Friday, 8:30 am – 11:30 am
Getting vaccinated before flu activity begins helps protect you once flu season starts. According to the CDC, it takes about two weeks after vaccination for the body’s immune response to fully respond and for you to be protected, so make plans to get vaccinated. CDC recommends that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October and advises people over the age of 65 receive the high-dosage vaccine, which is covered by Medicare.
Most insurance providers cover the flu vaccination or may charge a minimal co-pay. Check with your insurance provider to find out today. For more information or to learn more about services provided at Cullman Regional, visit CullmanRegional.com.
