Cullman Regional Medical Center has announced that Todd Goodall has been named as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Goodall has worked closely with Cullman Regional since March. He brings more than 25 years of experience to the facility’s leadership team.
“Todd is a consummate professional who understands today’s healthcare system and how to drive expansion for the needs of those we serve,” Cullman Regional President and CEO James Clements said. “With him at the helm, we anticipate his team will not only help transform this already growing medical facility into one that better serves not only Cullman, but also one that benefits the entire north Alabama healthcare population.”
“Cullman Regional is on the precipice of unique growth and expansion, and I am proud to be on board with its outstanding leadership team to extend its footprint,” Goodall said.
Goodall has an extensive background in healthcare and in leadership positions with health systems including Memorial Hermann Health System, Tenet Healthcare, Dignity Health, Cancer Treatment Centers of America and Good Samaritan Hospital in Los Angeles.
He holds an MBA in healthcare administration from Marylhurst University in Oregon and a master’s in Fitness and Human Performance from the University of Houston.
