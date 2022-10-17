Cullman Regional’s main entrance to the lobby will be closed for construction beginning Monday, Oct. 24. Patients and visitors are asked to use the entrance to Professional Office Building 1 (POB 1) to access most hospital services. Parking areas will not be affected, and all other hospital entrances will remain open.
The construction includes a new canopy over the hospital main entrance, relocation of the Tin Roof coffee shop and renovations to the lobby area. Patients, visitors and employees will be able to walk through the main lobby area but will not be able to enter or exit through the lobby entrance. Staff and signage will be in place to help patients and visitors find their way.
This project is estimated to be completed in February 2023. For the latest updates, follow Cullman Regional Medical Center on Facebook.