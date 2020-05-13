The Cullman Regional Foundation Gala has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Loft 212.
The previous scheduled date was June 6, 2020.
“The annual event recognizes individuals who have played a significant role in advancing healthcare for our community through Cullman Regional,” said Cullman Regional Foundation President, Jerry Lawson. “We are pleased to announce the H.C. Arnold Humanitarian Award honoree, Dennis Richard and the Dr. Herman C. Ensor Excellence in Heath Care honoree Dr. Chris Coccia. We will recognize the honorees at Gala XX in 2021.
Lawson praised those who help make the event a success every year.
"The Service Guild members always help with the organization of the Gala and we look forward to a memorable year as we celebrate 20 years in 2021. We are especially grateful to the 2020 sponsors and donors who have committed to the cause of helping the Foundation purchase a new ambulance for Cullman Emergency Medical Services. During this time with the pandemic we are also grateful to the many sponsors over the years who helped us raise money for ventilators for the medical center,” said Lawson.
For additional information contact the Cullman Regional Foundation at 256-737-2565.
About Cullman Regional Foundation
The Foundation is a non-profit organization, separate from Cullman Regional that seeks to assist, advance and strengthen Cullman Regional in its mission of providing excellent healthcare, health education and other humanitarian endeavors. The Foundation conducts fundraising for a variety of special needs, projects and programs at Cullman Regional. Contributions to the Foundation are tax-deductible for donors as allowed by IRS rules. Community members may volunteer, donate online or learn more about giving programs by visiting the Web site at cullmanregional.com/foundation.
About the Cullman Regional Service Guild
The Cullman Regional Service Guild consists of approximately 45 women from the community who volunteer to support the Foundation for special events, such as the annual Gala. These women create the theme, decorations, invitations and more to facilitate these events. The Guild is passionate for the Foundation’s mission to promote health and wellness through our medical center and is committed to the cause of fundraising.
