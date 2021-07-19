The Cullman Regional Foundation announces the 30th Annual Million Dollar Hole-In-One Golf Extravaganza scheduled for Monday, September 13 at TP Country Club.
The Golf Extravaganza includes several events such as a morning and afternoon tournament, putting contest, helicopter ball drop, and the Million Dollar Hole-In-One shoot out.
The tournament consists of a four-person scramble so register today to participate or sponsor. Various sponsorship levels are available and all proceeds benefit the Cullman Regional Foundation for the purchase of specialized critical care beds.
Don’t miss out on the opportunity to take part in this fun-filled event while supporting your local hospital. For more information call the Foundation at (256) 737-2565 or email crmcfoundation@cullmanregional.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.