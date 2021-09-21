Cullman Regional has received two American Heart Association Achievement Awards, one of which has been awarded to the hospital for three consecutive years. The awards recognize Cullman Regional for implementing quality improvement measures that help ensure stroke and cardiovascular patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the No. 5 cause of death in the U.S. and nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease – including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. Time is critical for these patients and well-coordinated care can improve survival, minimize disability and speed recovery. The Get With The Guidelines Achievement Awards recognize Cullman Regional for applying the most up-to-date evidence-based treatment guidelines to improve patient care and outcomes.
The American Heart Association’s Mission: Lifeline and Get With The Guidelines programs help reduce barriers to prompt treatment for cardiovascular events. As a participant in Get With The Guidelines programs, Cullman Regional applied for the award recognitions by demonstrating how their organization has committed to improving quality care for patients.
“Cullman Regional is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our commitment to quality healthcare and helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and recovery,” said Charna Brown, Chief Nursing Officer.
This year, Cullman Regional received the following Achievement Awards:
Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke GOLD PLUS (3rd consecutive year) with Honor Roll Elite Plus and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll (2nd consecutive year)
Get With The Guidelines® - Heart Failure SILVER PLUS
“We are pleased to recognize Cullman Regional for its commitment to cardiovascular care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the American Heart Association’s Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the American Heart Association’s quality improvement programs often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”
