VINEMONT — The Cullman Regional Airport received a federal Department of Transportation grant for improvements of a runway and reconfiguring an existing taxiway.
The $774,251 grant was made available through annual appropriations measures, as well as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) of 2020.
Airport Manager Ben Harrison said the runway and taxiway projects are part of the airport’s on-going five-year plan. He said each year they complete one project and then add another. “Basically we’ve got 15 years of plans laid out,” he said.
The taxiway project comes in response to new Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) requirements. The grant will help pay for the construction on that project and design work for the runway, said Harrison.
The Cullman airport was one of 16 in Alabama to receive grants.
“Improvements to infrastructure at the local level are important for economic development in our communities,” said Senator Richard Shelby in a press release. “I am pleased that these 16 airports will receive nearly $11 million to enhance safety and boost aviation advancements. This is great news for each of these areas and will advance economic growth. I look forward to the positive impact this funding will have throughout Alabama.”
The FAA grants are administered through Fiscal Year 2020 Airport Improvement Program (AIP) annual and supplemental awards. Additionally, funds provided through the CARES Act serve as the local match for the infrastructure grants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.