With population growth in Cullman County up 9 percent, according to the most recent Census and expectations for continued growth in the region, Cullman Regional is looking to add 20 additional physicians to its employed provider group this year.
“Quality physician care is at the center of healthcare,” said James Clements, Cullman Regional CEO in a press release. “We’re intentionally developing Cullman Regional Medical Group into a premiere physician practice to help us attract and retain the best physicians to care for our community.”
Hospital employment is becoming more common among physicians according to a recent study commissioned by the Physicians Advocacy Institute, and conducted by Avalere Health, which showed more than half of all physicians are now employed by a hospital or health system. Additionally, the number of hospital-owned physician practices grew by eight percent from July 2020 to January 2022.
In alignment with national trends, Cullman Regional Medical Group has also experienced significant growth with more than 50 providers, 21 medical specialties and multiple clinic locations added in the last five years. Current recruitment efforts are focused on a variety of medical specialties including primary care, anesthesia, cardiology, general surgery, OB/GYN, orthopedics and urology.
“We want our growing community to continue to have local access to quality physician care just like people in Birmingham and Huntsville,” said Lisa Courtney, vice president of physician services. “It’s rewarding to successfully recruit physicians then help their practice grow because we know the benefit it brings the community.”
To learn more about Cullman Regional Medical Group provider careers, visit CullmanRegional.com/careers.
To find a Cullman Regional Medical Group physician, visit CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com.