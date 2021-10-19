Cullman Power Board General Manager Mike Manning has retired as CEO of the utility company after more than 42 years of service.
Manning joined the company in 1979 and served as CFO and Assistant General Manager before being named General Manager in 1996.
“It has been an honor to play a role in the growth and development of the utility,” Manning said. “Once I got to the power board I never wanted to be anywhere else. I have loved working here and appreciate the fact I could live in Cullman with a work position that allowed me to provide for my family.”
Manning said he wanted to thank the board members, the numerous mayors/council members, utility company employees and the Tennessee Valley Authority for their support. “What has occurred here could not have happened without the support over the years of those groups and individuals,” he said. “They definitely deserve a lot of credit”.
The Utilities Board has responsibility over the electric and water divisions of the City of Cullman. The Power Board provides electricity to approximately 8,800 residential, industrial and commercial customers while the water division manages the water treatment plant and oversees two man-made reservoirs (Lake Catoma and Duck River Reservoir) that produce water for Cullman County and parts of several adjoining counties.
Utilities Board Chairman Dr. Wayne Fuller said Mike will be missed. “He has dedicated more than forty years to the City of Cullman and the utilities board. Both the electric and water divisions have experienced tremendous growth under his leadership.”
“I am extremely proud of his personal and professional accomplishments as General Manager,” Fuller added. “He has had a positive influence on the staff and company. I know our customers and our overall system have benefited from his commitment and expertise.”
Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs, who also serves as a board member, praised Manning’s years of service. “Mike’s job performance has been outstanding. We appreciate all he has done. He is respected by his peers and has been honored many times over the years with recognition, awards and appointments from regional and national electric organizations.
Manning has a B.S. degree from St. Bernard College and attended graduate classes at the University of Alabama in Huntsville focusing on accounting and business administration.
His professional accomplishments include: Serving as Chairman of Electric Cities of Alabama; Named the W. Wendell Cauley Distinguished Service Award recipient for efforts toward the success and advancement of public power; Chairman and board member for six years at the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association; Past Chairman of TVPPA Accounting and Finance committee; Past Director and founding board member of the Seven States Power Corporation (TVA); 28-year board member of Central Service Association, where he served as Vice President and President; NAPPA director and former secretary/treasurer; and, former Chairman and long-time director of the North Alabama Industrial Development Association.
Civic involvement in Cullman includes 40 years of membership with the Cullman Kiwanis Club including being named Kiwanian of the Year and serving as President. He has also been active in Hospice of Cullman County, Cullman Chapter of the American Red Cross, Boy Scouts of America for Cullman and Blount Counties, Cullman Park and Recreation Foundation Board and serving on the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
