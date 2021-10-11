City residents who’ve been wondering how to dispose of all that trash the sanitation department won’t take — things like car batteries, oil-based paint and more — will soon have the chance to do a little light fall cleaning.
On Saturday, Nov. 13, the City of Cullman will stage a hazardous waste drop-off and collection event open to all non-commercial residents of the City of Cullman. Set to kick off the city’s participation in National Recycling Day, which falls this year on the following Monday, the hazardous materials collection will be held at a staging area in the east parking lot (the one near the Lowe’s home improvement store) at Heritage Park.
At the Cullman City Council’s regular meeting Monday, council member Johnny Cook said the city will soon release detailed information via social media and print fliers on what types of materials will (and won’t) be eligible for drop-off.
“It’s for things like propane, fire extinguishers, aerosol cans, pesticides, oil, oil-based paint, batteries, antifreeze, asbestos-containing materials, and more,” said Cook. “There’ll be more details coming soon, but it’ll hopefully help our citizens get rid off the stuff they may have that’s been piling up in the back of their garages.”
The event is aimed only at Cullman city residents, and will require on-site proof of residency at the Heritage Park staging area before any waste is accepted. It also isn’t open to businesses of any kind. But for those who qualify, there’ll be no fee to finally say goodbye to all those materials that aren’t allowed to be placed in the weekly trash.
The free drop-off is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Nov. 13, and to run until 12 p.m. — or whenever the on-site collection containers are full, if that happens first. Cullman mayor Woody Jacobs said city leaders are open to staging a second collection day at a later time, if response to the upcoming Nov. 13 event is strong.
