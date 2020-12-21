Truck in Duck River

The Cullman Police Department is investigating how this white Chevy Colorado ended up in the Duck River.

 Cullman Police Department

The Cullman Police Department fished a truck out of Duck River Monday afternoon. The police department got a tip that a truck was seen submerged in the river and Lake Patrol Officer Matt Dean, Capt. Gene Bates and Officer Roy Bates, along with Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Hogland and Eric Parker with the North Alabama Dive Center, were able to locate the white Chevrolet Colorado and retrieve it.

Officers are investigating how the truck ended up in the river. They believe it has been there since at least last Thursday. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cullman Police Department at 256-734-1434.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you