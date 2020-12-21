The Cullman Police Department fished a truck out of Duck River Monday afternoon. The police department got a tip that a truck was seen submerged in the river and Lake Patrol Officer Matt Dean, Capt. Gene Bates and Officer Roy Bates, along with Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Hogland and Eric Parker with the North Alabama Dive Center, were able to locate the white Chevrolet Colorado and retrieve it.
Officers are investigating how the truck ended up in the river. They believe it has been there since at least last Thursday. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Cullman Police Department at 256-734-1434.
