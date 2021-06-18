The Public Relations Association of Mississippi (PRAM) has named Abbie Kate Hancock, recent graduate of Mississippi State University, as the 2021 Gregory Raimondo Outstanding PR Student.
Hancock, a native of Cullman, was nominated by her professor, Dr. John E. Forde. She received the Gregory Raimondo Outstanding PR Student Award, along with a $500 scholarship from PRAM.
In a letter of recommendation, Dr. Forde wrote that Hancock is “the complete package for a graduating student in public relations” who has “demonstrated extremely high academic achievements, leadership, service, and initiative to learn about the field.”
The PRAM Student of the Year program offers each professor who teaches public relations at any of Mississippi’s colleges or universities the opportunity to nominate a student. This year, six students were nominated for Student of the Year.
PRAM was formed in 1956 and consists of nine local chapters throughout Mississippi. The membership consists of approximately 500 public relations professionals from advertising and public relations agencies, corporations, non-profit organizations, government, education, industries and others.
