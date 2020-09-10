September 11th Terrorist Attacks

Policemen stand guard near the site of the World Trade Center in New York, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. In the most devastating terrorist onslaught ever waged against the United States, knife-wielding hijackers crashed two airliners into the World Trade Center on Tuesday, toppling its twin 110-story towers.

 Beth A. Keiser | Associated press

The city of Cullman will be shining a blue searchlight from Depot Park into the sky Friday, September 11, to mark the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The light will be projected from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m, Friday.

Mayor Woody Jacobs began planning this shortly after it was announced that New York City had cancelled their blue lights this year.

“Even though New York City has decided to have their 'Tribute in Light' ceremony after all, we still feel it’s a good thing for us to try to do here in Cullman, too,” said Jacobs.

The city is reminding anyone who may go to Depot Park Friday night to follow all COVID-19 related social distancing and sanitation guidelines.

