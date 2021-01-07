Michael Thomas Ashley, 43, of Cullman was killed in a two-vehicle accident on County Road 437 at I-65 Wednesday, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
No additional information is available at this time.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Irvin Brannon Jr., passed away January 4. Visitation will be Thursday, January 7 from 3-5 p.m. at Nichols Funeral Home, Addison. Graveside services are Friday, January 8 at 10 a.m. at Ethridge Masonic Cemetery in Ethridge, Tenn.
Rickey Arnold Harbison, age 71, of Logan died Monday, January 4, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Harbison; his father, James Avery Harbison; and his mother, Florene Moore. Rickey is survived by: daughter, Camdela Harbison; son, James Harbison; grandchildren: Dillan Bates,…
In loving memory of Robert Emory Creel. A memorial service for Robert Emory Creel will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Baldwin Church of Christ. 1781 HWY 278 West, Cullman, AL 35057 Robert Emory Creel passed away early January 2, 2021 from complications of the COVID virus at th…
Beverly Pullins, 72, of Arley passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021. Visitation 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday, January 7 at Nichols Funeral Home in Addison, where the service begins at 12 p.m. Burial in Valley Springs Cemetery.
