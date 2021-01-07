State Troopers
Alabama State Troopers

Michael Thomas Ashley, 43, of Cullman was killed in a two-vehicle accident on County Road 437 at I-65 Wednesday, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.

No additional information is available at this time.

