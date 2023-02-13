A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, has claimed the life of a Cullman man.
According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, Shane J. Cochran, 40, was killed when the 2006 Jeep Wrangler he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree, then overturned.
Cochran was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. He was not using his seat belt at the time of the crash, according to troopers.
The crash occurred on Cullman County 222 near Teem Road, approximately five miles west of Cullman. Nothing further is available as ALEA continues to investigate.