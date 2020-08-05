Troopers

A vehicle vs. motorcycle crash at 3:20pm, August 4th has claimed the life of a Cullman man. Dane Marshal Doss, 43, was killed when the motorcycle he was operating collided with a 2002 Chevrolet truck. Doss was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on AL-69, seven mile north of Jasper. Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you