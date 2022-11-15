A Cullman man is dead after a late afternoon wreck on Monday.
According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA), James L. Caudle, 72, was critically injured when the 2020 Honda Accord he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Caudle was airlifted to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The crash occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. on County Road 437 near Hathcock Road, approximately one mile west of the Cullman City Limits.
Nothing further is available as troopers continue to investigate.