A Cullman man died in a two-vehicle crash Friday.
According to Alabama Troopers, Joshua Lee Loyd, 23, was killed when the 2012 Nissan Sentra he was driving collided head-on with a 2014 KIA Sorento driven by Jeffrey Lynn Wilkerson, 58, of Florence at 1 a.m.
Loyd was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilkerson was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital. At the time of the crash, Wilkerson was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near mile marker 351. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
