A Cullman man was killed in a crash in east Birmingham Monday night. 

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified Davon Treshawn Beebe, 22, as the victim in the crash that occurred at around 8:06 p.m.

According to the coroner's office, Beebe was the passenger in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt that was involved in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of 1st Avenue North and 85th Street North in Birmingham. He was taken to UAB hospital and was pronounced dead at 9:46 p.m. 

The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck is being investigated by the Birmingham Police Department. 

