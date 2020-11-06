A Cullman man pleaded guilty to murder this week in Fayette County and was sentenced to life in prison. Blue Berry Hill, 19, of Cullman pleaded guilty Tuesday to shooting 18-year-old Joshua Devon Bush in 2019.
"Hill shot and killed Devin Bush for no apparent reason," said District Attorney Andrew Hamlin in a statement. "This young man was struck down in the prime of his life in a senseless act of violence. Our hearts and prayers go out to his family. "
According to the D.A.'s office, Bush was found dead in the intersection of Sand Springs and Bly roads in rural Fayette County on Aug. 30, 2019.
A passerby reported finding his body around 2:30 p.m., adding they had seen nothing when they drove through the same intersection two hours prior. Upon arriving on the scene, law enforcement discovered that Bush had been shot.
Witnesses assisted investigators with the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office/Criminal Investigations Division, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Winfield Police Department, Alabama State Bureau of Investigation and the 25th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office/Criminal Investigations Division in the investigation.
Hill was identified as a suspect and taken into custody the night of the shooting at a residence in Fayette County.
Circuit Judge Sam Junkin denied Hill's request for youthful offender status.
"Hill will serve the life sentence in Alabama Department of Corrections," said Hamlin. "He received the maximum sentence allowed by law for this murder, and he deserves every day of it."
