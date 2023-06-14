A local man died Tuesday in a recreational drowning accident at Smith Lake in Cullman County.
According to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cody Lindsey, 36, of Cullman drowned Tuesday after jumping into the water at the lake in an attempt to retrieve a watercraft. “The victim had been trying to recover his jet ski, which had come untied from the dock,” explained Kilpatrick.
The June 13 fatality occurred at approximately 4 p.m., with multiple area volunteer fire departments, the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, and the ALEA Marine Patrol Division responding at the scene.