A Cullman man died in a single-car accident just after midnight Saturday.
According to The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Maxwell W. Ratcliff, 24, lost control of his 2021 Dodge Ram on Cullman County 107 before it ran off the road and struck a tree.
Ratcliff was taken to Cullman Regional where he later died of his injuries.
Two other passengers, Calvin A. McNabb, 23, and Cole D. MacDonald, 24, both from Bremen, sustained injuries and were taken to area hospitals.
No further information is available as ALEA continues to investigate.