A Cullman man has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine and other charges following a traffic stop that led to a foot chase Saturday morning.
Cullman Officer AJ White conducted a traffic stop on Rosemont Ave SW, during which the driver of the vehicle quickly turned into a residential driveway and fled the vehicle. White gave chase and caught the driver, identified as David Jeffery Miller, age 38 of Cullman.
According to the Cullman Police Department, Miller was in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Miller was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Attempting to Elude.
Miller was out on Diversion at the time of his arrest and is currently being held at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.