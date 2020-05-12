A multi-agency investigation has resulted in the local arrest this week of a Cullman man, who faces charges of child pornography in connection with a case that crosses state lines.
Bo Jack Kelley, 27, of Cullman was arrested in Cullman on May 8. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail, where he was listed Tuesday as remaining in custody without bond on federal charges. According to the Cullman Police Department, Kelley has been charged with disseminating child pornography.
A release from the Cullman Police Department further stated that Kelley’s arrest involved a collaboration between local law enforcement agencies, Texas Rangers, and the FBI. On May 8, officers executed two search warrants on Kelley, who was found at one of the locations in Cullman and taken into custody.
Previous media reports taken from court documents indicate that Kelley allegedly made communication with an underage female in Texas last year. Those reports indicate that Kelley allegedly solicited the juvenile to send him sexually explicit photographs of herself via Snapchat, and threatened to reveal her activity to her family if she did not continue doing so.
Local police declined to provide additional detail in the case, citing the ongoing investigation and the involvement of the FBI, but welcomed additional information about the case from anyone who could provide it.
“This is an ongoing investigation and it is possible Mr. Kelley will receive more criminal charges,” Cullman police said in their release. “The Cullman Police Department would like to thank the Special Agents with the FBI, the Texas Rangers, and the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for their help. If anyone has any additional information on Mr. Kelley, please call the Cullman Police Dept. at 256-775-7170.”
