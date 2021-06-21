Cullman has always been a source of talented and beautiful contestants and winners for the Ms. Senior Alabama pageant. The current Ms. Super Senior Alabama 2020, Mary Ellen Hartness is a retired nurse and entertainer from Cullman. Ms. Senior Alabama 2019 Phyllis Hain is a published author. Elaine Willingham captured the 2016 crown and went on to become 2nd runner up at the national competition. Betty Leeth Haynes was the first Cullman County resident to be crowned Ms. Senior Alabama in 1997 and she went on to finish as the 4th runner up in the national event.
Event organizers are seeking contestants to enter the 2021 Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant.
The pageant will be held Saturday, August 28, at 2 p.m. at the Springville Camp and Conference Center, 3886 Mountain View Road, in St. Clair County. If you’re a woman between the ages of 60 and 79, now is the time to throw your hat into the ring as the 2021 successor to the current Ms. Senior Alabama: Cindy Dixon of Northport.
Two titles will be awarded: Ms. Senior Alabama 2021 for ages 60-79 and Ms. Super Senior Alabama 2021 for ladies who will have turned 80 before November 2021. The senior division winner will receive, in addition to her crown and sash, a paid trip to Biloxi, Miss., to compete in the Ms. Senior World Pageant and will enjoy her year’s reign as Ms. Senior Alabama. Ms. Super Senior Alabama will still be a part of the Ms. Senior Alabama Pageant even though she will be unable to compete in the Ms. Senior World Pageant due to its age limit of 79 but will receive a nice prize package which includes a crown and sash and the opportunity to represent the state of Alabama during her year of service as Ms. Super Senior Alabama 2021. Each candidate will be judged on evening gown-poise, runway, active wear and a personal five minute interview with three judges. There is no talent category.
There is an application fee of $200 which should be received by Thursday, July 1, 2020, and a requirement that all contestants attend the state workshop prior to the pageant on Friday, August 13. To register, for more information or to obtain an application, please contact Sara Jo Burks at sburks@troy.edu 334-672-3550; or Marilyn Sills at mqsills@yahoo.com 205-520- 6224. E-mail: mssenioralabama@yahoo.com.
