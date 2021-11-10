November 11,2021 is the centennial of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The Centennial Committee has proposed many projects to honor the Unknown American Soldiers who fought and died in World War One and in subsequent wars. One of the first projects recommended is the National Salute.
The National Salute is a means to show our deep respect for the Unknown Soldiers buried in the east plaza of the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery. On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month we ask Americans across the United States to pause and recognize those who have sacrificed and those who will sacrifice in the future in defense of America’s freedom and democracy.
In response, then, we are calling on all local Cullman churches to honor these heroes with a “21 Count Honors Salute” (bell ringing with a five second interval between counts), beginning at 11 a.m. on November 11th, 2021. This “calling to attention” of the freedom loving people of the world is for the purpose of rendering the highest honors to those Americans who have paid the ultimate price for freedom.
In addition, the entire Cullman community is invited to pay respects to the honored dead. Religious organizations, patriotic organizations, scouting organizations, schools, libraries, industries and businesses, unions, communications media, social media and individuals across the county are invited to participate in these highest honors.
The idea is for the American people to pause, show their gratitude, and render their highest honors to the heroes’ unsung valor.
