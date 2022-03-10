Let’s face it: Small towns aren’t necessarily famous for serving up endless miles of concrete and steel — the perfect streetscape for the kind of shreddin’ spots that skateboarders universally crave. But instead of sitting around being bummed by Cullman’s small-town skating culture, Scott and Jacquline Keller decided to roll up their sleeves and do something about it.
In October of 2020, the Kellers opened Riderz skate shop in the heart of Cullman’s Warehouse District, giving local skaters a welcoming place to drop in talk and, well, shop. Inspired by the skateboarding passion of their 14 year-old son Peyton and friends, the Kellers realized their hometown needed a place that could encourage an active outdoor activity for young people to enjoy — especially as the COVID-19 pandemic introduced new challenges to participating in team sports. Eldest son Jacob, who now works for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (daughter Lexi is a student at UAB), had talked about opening a business in Cullman.
“I don’t even know how it came up in conversation, but we were talking one day about how there just wasn’t a skate shop in Cullman,” explains Peyton. “ We started going around town and looking, just out of curiosity, to see how much it would cost to rent space for a store. It ended up not being as much as we thought, so here we are.”
“We figured, since it was like a solo sport and they weren’t doing school full time, skating was something that you could do to get out and get some exercise,” explains Jacqueline, herself a local native and West Point grad.
“At that time, everything else had pretty much shut down,” adds Scott. “But you could still skate — and skating’s something you can do by yourself. The timing actually kind of worked out well.”
Peyton and Fisher Burney — a fellow skater and Riderz store employee — say Cullman is home only to a small number of dedicated skaters. But the store gives them all a local place to scout and shop for all the gear they need to keep grinding. Whether it’s complete, fully-assembled skateboards or do-it-yourself components — decks, wheels, trucks (the metal axles that cushion and support the wheels), stickers, clothing, and more — you can come in and examine it firsthand, rather than ordering online and hoping for the best.
Though it’s started small, Riderz has found a growing following among younger kids who are just beginning to discover the sport, says Jacqueline. “We are seeing more interest in it, from the younger ones — kids who are like nine, ten, eleven years old,” she says. “They don’t always come in to buy things, but that’s okay. Being here gives them a place to go where they can be close to something that interests them.
“There’s a lot of kids who don’t have anywhere to go after school, and there are people who come in here we’ve grown to have a relationship with. A lot of them are people who I don’t think had anywhere else to go in Cullman before.”
To check out Riderz online, visit the shop’s Instagram page at @riderz256. and the next time you’re in the neighborhood, feel free to drop in and introduce yourself. After all, as Jacqueline knows, the more connections local skaters can make, the bigger Cullman’s small-town skating culture can grow.
