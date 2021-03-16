Cullman County is tied for the third lowest unemployment rate in the state in the most recent statistics released by the Alabama Department of Labor.
Cullman County’s January unemployment rate of 2.5 percent is tied with Limestone County as the third lowest, with Blount County in second at 2.4 percent and Shelby County with the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 2.3 percent.
As a whole, Alabama’s unemployment rate of 4.3 percent is lower than the 4.7 percent unemployment rate the state saw in December.
While the January 2021 unemployment rate is higher than January 2020’s rate of 2.7 percent, the January 2021 rate is the lowest Alabama has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting the state’s businesses.
January’s rate represents 97,726 unemployed persons, compared to 106,318 in December and 59,405 in January 2020.
“As we begin a new year, it’s encouraging to see our monthly unemployment rate drop, marking a new record low since the pandemic began,” Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a press release. “While we are still not where we were before this year of massive change, we are making progress. More people were employed this month, and fewer were unemployed, which is always good news.”
Wage and salary employment decreased in January by 28,600. Monthly gains were seen in the mining and logging sector (+300), while the following sectors showed decreases: the trade, transportation, and utilities sector (-11,400), the professional and business services sector (-4,500), and the leisure and hospitality sector (-3,800) among others.
Over the year, wage and salary employment decreased by 69,500, with losses in the leisure and hospitality sector (-20,500), the education and health services sector (-11,100), and the government sector (-10,000), among others.
“It is not uncommon for the number of jobs to drop from December to January,” Washington said. “This happens nearly every year and is related to holiday and seasonal employment ending. Combined with the extraordinary circumstances of the last year, it’s not surprising to see job losses. However, the trends of the past few months indicate that we will likely soon begin to see the jobs number climb again.”
The counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 12.4 percent, Lowndes County at 12.1 percent, and Perry County at 9.5 percent.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Vestavia Hills at 1.9 percent, Alabaster and Homewood at 2.0 percent, and Madison at 2.2 percent. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Prichard at 11.5 percent, Selma at 10.9 percent, and Bessemer at 7.9 percent.
