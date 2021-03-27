Alabama’s unemployment rate for February dropped to 4 percent, a decline from the previous month’s 4.3 percent rate, but above last February’s 2 percent unemployment rate. Cullman’s unemployment rate for February was 2.2 percent.
“The unemployment rate continues to drop and is getting closer to the lows we enjoyed pre-pandemic,” said Alabama Department of Labor (DOL) Secretary Fitzgerald Washington. “While this is good news, the number of unemployed people is still higher than last year. Employment assistance is the key to helping reduce this number and the Alabama Career Center System can help. There are 52 locations around the state that can help the unemployed and the underemployed.”
Although Cullman County continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state, the number of initial unemployment claims per week remains in the hundreds.
In the past week, 152 initial claims were filed with DOL. In the previous week, there were 217 claims filed. Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the lowest number of weekly claims filed in Cullman County has been the week ending Oct. 24, 2020 when there were 76 initial unemployment claims filed.
Red Roof Inn opens in Cullman
Red Roof Inn has opened a new location in Cullman at 6349 Alabama Highway 157. The 60-key hotel is owned and managed by Brad Patel.
The pet-friendly hotel participates in RediRewards from Red Roof provides discounts on room rates and coupons to area attractions, shops and services.
Huddle House looking for franchisee
Huddle House has announced that it has plans to open a new location in Cullman and is looking for a franchisee for the location.
“We are consistently doing research on the best places to open a new restaurant, and Cullman is definitely a city with tons of potential,” said Scott McIntosh, director of Franchise Development. “Our famous homemade comfort foods are immensely popular across a variety of Southern states, and we are confident that our round-the-clock breakfast franchise will be a perfect addition to the Cullman community.”
The company currently has 400 locations in development across the country. According to the company, Cullman’s location between Huntsville and Birmingham is a factor in locating a restaurant here, as is the city’s “small town feel and community spirit.”
“Small cities like Cullman create a promising opportunity for those looking to kickstart their career in the franchising industry,” said
McIntosh.
For more information on the Huddle House franchise opportunity in Cullman, visit huddlehousefranchising.com/franchise-opportunities/available-markets/alabama/cullman-al/ or call 770-464-5446.
Sani Cans holds ribbon cutting
Sani Cans, a company that offers cleaning, disinfecting and deodorizing services for trash cans held a ribbon cutting this week.
The locally owned and operated business provides bi-weekly, monthly and quarterly curbside bin cleaning service to protect residents from the hazards of bacterial and fungal infection commonly detected in uncleaned garbage cans.
For more information, visit sanicansalabama.com or call 256-793-8009.
